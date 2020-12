Wellington.Scoop

The NZ Transport Agency reported major northbound delays on State Highway 1 between Waikanae Beach and Ōtaki this morning.

It said queues were growing at Te Horo and Peka Peka. The delays were not expected to ease until 8pm tonight.

But at 12.40 the NZTA saw things differently and said: Delays northbound on SH1 have eased slightly at Peka Peka but remain between Te Horo and Ōtaki.

Yesterday: Eight hours of delays.