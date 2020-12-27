Wellington Scoop
Teenager injured by hit and run driver in Blenheim on Christmas Day

December 27, 2020Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

News from NZ Police
A pedestrian was injured when he was struck by a car in Blenheim late on Christmas Day.

The pedestrian, a teenager, was struck by the car near the intersection of Scott Street and Muller Road at around 11.45pm on Christmas Day.

The car did not stop.

The pedestrian, a 17-year-old male, is in a stable condition in hospital.

Police are particularly interested in identifying the driver of a small, dark-coloured hatchback seen in the area at the time.

If you have any information which could assist Police with enquiries, please contact 105 and quote file number 201226/9309.

