Five hours of delays for north-bound traffic between Peka Peka and Ōtaki

December 27, 2020Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

There’ve been more than five hours of delays for northbound traffic on State Highway 1 north of Wellington today.

The delays were first reported by the NZ Transport Agency which tweeted at 11.25: due to holiday congestion, there are significant northbound delays between Peka Peka and Ōtaki.

At 1.55pm: northbound delays on SH1 are now between Pukerua Bay and Paekākāriki, and from Peka Peka to Ōtaki with queues back to Ngarara Rd.

At 2:30: delays between Pukerua Bay and Paekākāriki have eased and regular traffic flow has resumed. But delays remain between Peka Peka and Ōtaki with queues back to Ngarara Rd.

Nothing had changed at 4:55pm: Significant northbound delays remain on SH1 between Peka Peka and Ōtaki with queues back to Ngarara Rd.

But NZTA sent no more reports.

Delays on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve

