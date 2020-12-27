Diane Calvert repeats need for development in Johnsonville town centre

Report from RNZ

A Wellington city councillor has again criticised a commercial property developer over failures to renovate in Johnsonville.

Diane Calvert said a refreshed mall and a local movie theatre had been promised in the 2000s, but had not eventuated.

She said a couple of resource consents had been issued in the past decade, however no developments had proceeded under the area’s major land owner, Stride Property.

“Over the years, the City Council has worked hard to facilitate the development of the area with Stride Property,” she said. “What alternatives are there if they won’t develop the mall in a timely way?”

Calvert said Johnsonville was growing and could not wait any longer for further development.

Stride Property has said a redevelopment of the mall is still on the cards.

In a media release, she suggested selling the land to a more “community minded” owner. She also said the city council could look at a special purpose vehicle to purchase and develop the land with the government through Kāinga Ora, or enter into a public private partnership.

“Whatever the preferred option, it needs to be a solution that is focused on creating, within five years, a vibrant town centre that supports the growing northern suburbs, connects well with public transport and community facilities; and enables new housing,” she said.

