A southbound lane on State Highway 1 was blocked near Porirua this afternoon after a car collided with a barrier and rolled.

Nobody was seriously injured.

Traffic backed up in the area.

NZTA reported the crash at 6pm. It said there were delays.

At 7pm it said the crashed car had been towed and the lane was open again.

