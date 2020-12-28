City Council looking for “a creative storyteller”

Wellington.Scoop

The Wellington City Council is looking to employ “a creative storyteller, who is pragmatic and self-motivated.”

The city council which is now advertising the job, says the new employee will join the council’s award-winning creative team which “provides brand leadership and design services to the Council, to make a real difference for Wellington residents and visitors. Working across council services, and collaboratively within the communication and engagement team, we produce worldclass creative solutions to boldly tell the story of the Council, our people and this place – Wellington.”

The new employee will be “responsible for generating engaging, creative and high-quality videographic and photographic content using a variety of techniques in alignment with the wider organisational values and vision.” The perameters are wide:

You will be capturing the beautiful sights and sounds of our city – anything from scenery and wildlife to infrastructure and people. You will be at the centre of the political capital of the country and will get to work with top professionals, so this is a fantastic opportunity to grow and develop your existing videography and photography skills. Your work will receive top billing on our external and internal websites, advertising, posters and signage, social media channels, brochures, plus our quarterly magazine. Key to your success in this role will be your great people skills which mean you can easily connect with people from all different backgrounds. You will be working on a mix of independent and team-based projects so we are looking for someone who is equally comfortable with both modes of working, as well as being confident, diplomatic and a keen learner. We are looking forward to seeing your portfolio of work, that demonstrates technical competency in videographic and photographic capture, post-production and content delivery. It will also demonstrate your eye for strong composition, your storytelling abilities and your creative approach.

The new employee will have to work outside core business hours and at weekends as needed. Benefits will include 5 weeks annual leave after 2 years of continuous service and flexible working arrangements.

All applications must be submitted online to Aleena Antony whose council job description is Talent Acquisition Partner .