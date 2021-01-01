‘World class solutions’



New Year’s Eve fireworks in Wellington

by Lindsay Shelton

Communications is a growth industry, even for the Wellington City Council as it plans for the new year when it’s been warning us that we’ll have to pay a larger than usual rates increase.

The city council is planning to increase its communications team. And its advertisement for the new job tells us that the team has been producing world class creative solutions.

This is the first time I’ve heard that council communicators have been coming up with world class creative solutions. What have I missed? A list of the problems (world class problems?) that have been solved would be really useful so that we can then all be impressed by learning about the what the council’s communicators have been achieving.

The council is advertising for a “creative storyteller,” who turns out to be a videographer and photographer who will …

… be capturing the beautiful sights and sounds of our city – anything from scenery and wildlife to infrastructure and people.

Which raises the question: the council already owns and finances the Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency, which already has a website that is already capturing the sights of our city – in an impressive oversupply.

Why the need to do this again? Can there some dissatisfaction at the sights that the Economic Agency has chosen to show us? Does the council have different ideas? Has it been unable to get the Economic Agency to choose the sights that it prefers?

It also makes you wonder why such a new job – doubling up on what’s already being done – is thought to be necessary at a time when “budget blowout after budget blowout has landed on the city council’s table” (to quote Georgina Campbell in the NZ Herald). And at a time when the money to strengthen the Central Library and the Municipal Office Building has yet to be found – as reported by Damian George in the DomPost. And at a time when Mayor Andy Foster has said the forecast rates increase for 2021-22 looks “horrific”, likely to be more than 15 per cent.

The advertisement for the storyteller tells us that he or she will join

the council’s award-winning creative team which provides brand leadership and design services to the Council, to make a real difference for Wellington residents and visitors. Working across council services, and collaboratively within the communication and engagement team, we produce worldclass creative solutions to boldly tell the story of the Council, our people and this place – Wellington.

Some of us may have been slow to realise that the council’s communicators have been making a real difference for us. What would our lives have been like without them?

And making a real difference to what? Some examples would help to calm anyone who finds it hard to believe such a bombastic claim.

The council’s award-winning team does however need to be giving some thought to finding a solution for the mayor’s communications. On his Mayoral TV YouTube channel there are 42 videoed mayoral reports which have been viewed by a total of 288 people. But there haven’t been any new mayoral messages since May – the channel doesn’t seem to have been active since the lockdown. Before employing someone new to capture repetitive city sights and sounds, the team should turn their attention to ways of increasing the audience for what the mayor wants to tell us. (Of course, he could reach thousands of people if he chose to place his YouTube messages on Wellington.Scoop.)

And as for those sights – a quick look at the Regional Council website shows that there’s another ratepayer-funded website where they’re also doing a fair enough job with these. They’re even encouraging us to experience them, rather than just look and listen.

Happy new year to all communicators, and all their readers.