Concerns for safety of Stokes Valley woman, missing since Sunday

December 29, 2020Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

Police say there are concerns for the safety of a Stokes Valley woman who has been missing since Sunday.

Mika Quinn, 39, has been reported missing by her family. She was last seen on Sunday at her Stokes Valley address, wearing black jeans and a puffer jacket.

Her car (a silver 2006 Toyota Corolla station wagon) has been found in a carpark at Moa Point near the entrance to the Eastern walkway.

If you have seen Mika or have information which might help find her, call 111 and quote file number 201228/4438.

