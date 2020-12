Wellington.Scoop

State Highway 1 was closed for half an hour by a crash at Paekākāriki this evening.

The crash, reported by the NZ Transport Agency at 5.35pm, was near the Paekākāriki station.

The Agency told motorists to expect southbound delays.

But then at 6.00 the road was reopened.

The Agency advised: Please be patient as congestion eases.

One person was injured in the crash.