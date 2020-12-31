Early-morning quake was “moderate”

Wellington.Scoop

A ‘moderate’ earthquake early this morning was centred 10 km west of Upper Hutt.

It was felt throughout the Wellington region at 1.10am.

GeoNet reports that it was a magnitude of 4.5 at a depth of 25 km.

More than 12,800 people reported to GeoNet that they had felt the quake. 4033 said it was moderate and 6170 said it was light.

That was no fun #eqnz — Elizabeth Knox (@ElizabethKnoxNZ) December 30, 2020

This shook and rattled our house.

Moderate earthquake occurred 5 km west of Upper Hutt: https://t.co/5uufsUp5Oy — Gwynn Compton (@gwynncompton) December 30, 2020