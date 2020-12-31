Wellington Scoop
Network

Early-morning quake was “moderate”

December 31, 2020Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

Wellington.Scoop
A ‘moderate’ earthquake early this morning was centred 10 km west of Upper Hutt.

It was felt throughout the Wellington region at 1.10am.

GeoNet reports that it was a magnitude of 4.5 at a depth of 25 km.

More than 12,800 people reported to GeoNet that they had felt the quake. 4033 said it was moderate and 6170 said it was light.

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: