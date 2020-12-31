“Temporary fix,” after burst water main in Brooklyn cuts supplies for two hours

Wellington.Scoop

Wellington Water reported a burst water main in Brooklyn this afternoon.

At 2pm the council-owned company said it was responding to a burst water main at 75 Todman Street. “Due to the location of the burst (near the Brooklyn Reservoir) we need to temporarily turn off the water to properties within Mitchell St, all streets off Mitchell St and part of Todman St.

“We expect the shutdown to last for about an hour, all going well. Bottled water will be available onsite.”

Then at 3.30:

“We have performed a temporary fix, which means water will be back on within the next 30 minutes.

Customers should run a cold tap to remove air pockets & cloudy water from pipes before using hot taps, dishwashers or washing machines.”