Fireworks, food and music on the waterfront tonight

News from WCC

Come down to Whairepo Lagoon on 31 December and get ready to see in the New Year with a night of entertainment, kai and activities for all to enjoy.

The evening will be a family friendly New Year’s Eve celebration, so bring together friends and whānau, grab a seat early, and get ready to bring in the New Year with great music, food and fireworks.

Now in its’ sixth year at the lagoon, the event kicks-off with Electric Avenue and an hour of kids’ chart-topping favourites until the little ones’ count-down at 9pm. Enjoy another hour of all the songs you love until 10pm, then the Rodger Fox Big Band will be entertaining with a line-up of great Kiwi classics.

This year’s event is based around a New Zealand theme, with everything from Dave Dobbyn to Six60 to Stan Walker to Fat Freddy’s Drop and Drax Project will be performed, says Rodger Fox.

“It’s particularly fantastic that we are presenting the Drax Project tune “Woke Up Late” as I taught three of the musicians from the band at the New Zealand School of Music in Wellington – the wheel keeps turning, which is fantastic.

“Other songs we’ll be playing include Maxine by Sharon O’Neill, White Lines by SIX60, You Gotta Know by Supergroove, I See Red by Spilt Enz, Wandering Eye by Fat Freddy’s Drop, and the list goes on.”

Performing at the event for the third time, Rodger says the Big Band sound appeals to everyone for a number of reasons.

“The great thing about the Big Band sound is by its very nature it can cover all styles of music from commercial pop, funk, soul and R&B. Added to this is the visual sight of an 18-piece band pumping it out for the audience – it’s just a very powerful sound that draws people in.

“This is a great event the Wellington City Council puts on each year, and I love being involved with the programme, music arrangements and rehearsing the band and artists for the show – see you at the gig,” adds Rodger.

Someone else who’s been heavily involved in bringing the New Year’s Eve event to the city is Chameleon Events Manager, Jamie Wilson.

“We’re often asked why we hold the event at Whairepo Lagoon – basically, it’s a great venue where we can bounce lights off the water to create a magical environment. We choose music that is appealing to all, have quality systems and equipment so it feels like a great show, and it’s always fully packed come 11.30pm – so come early.”

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free says the event is the ideal time to reflect on the past year and to get ready for the one to come.

“It’s been a big year for Wellington City Council, and now we’re excited about all the events, projects, activities and initiatives we have planned for 2020. In the meantime, we wish everyone a wonderful festive time with friends and whānau, and remind everyone to Drive Safe, Drive Sober.”

Food trucks will be close by in Odlins Plaza to ensure hunger is kept at bay.

8pm–12 midnight, Tuesday 31 December

Whairepo Lagoon by Frank Kitts Park