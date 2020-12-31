Wellington Scoop
Man knocked out and then kicked in the head; in critical condition in hospital

News from NZ Police
Police are seeking information from the public following a fight that left a man in a critical condition in Palmerston North early on Sunday morning.

At about 3.15am on 27 December, a fight involving multiple people broke out on Broadway Avenue, near the entrance to Berrymans Lane, in Palmerston North.

During the fight a man in his early twenties was knocked unconscious, and then kicked in the head as he lay on the ground.

Ambulance staff took the man to Palmerston North Hospital. He was subsequently transferred to Wellington Hospital, and has undergone surgeries for the injuries to his head.

He remains in Intensive Care in a critical condition.

Police are seeking any witnesses who were in Broadway Avenue who may have seen the fight taking place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105, and quote file number 201231/2881.

