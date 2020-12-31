Missing from music festival, Wellington teenager’s body found by searchers

News from NZ Police

LandSAR volunteers this afternoon found the body of a young man in the Ormond area of Gisborne. The man has been identified as Fletcher Wong, a Wellington 19-year-old who was reported missing after he left the Rhythm and Vines music festival on Tuesday.

Police would like to thank Rhythm & Vines management and staff, who provided significant support and assistance to Police during the search for Fletcher.

Additionally Police would like to acknowledge the Police and civilian LandSAR staff for their hard work over the last two days.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Police extends condolences to Fletcher’s family and friends.