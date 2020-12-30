Wellington Scoop
Mirek Smisek’s beehive kilns being moved from path of new road

December 30, 2020Art, Education, Latest Headlines, PressRelease1 comment

kiln smisek
Photo: Heritage New Zealand

News from Heritage NZ
The Mirek Smíšek legacy is alive and well and being showcased as Mirek’s kilns are being carefully rebuilt, away from the path of a new road north of Wellington. This Czechoslovakian-born New Zealand potter became New Zealand’s first full-time studio potter and his works are held in collections and homes throughout the country.

The efforts of a group – artists and people interested in art – have saved his precious beehive kilns since they stood in exactly the spot where the new road needed to go. Backed up by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga’s determination that the kilns warrant recognition, Waka Kotahi and the Kapiti Coast District Council have worked collaboratively with the new Trust to resettle the kilns.

The formation of the Mirek Smíšek Arts Trust has been pivotal to the success of maintaining Mirek Smíšek’s legacy. The Trust has engaged experienced, enthusiastic trustees.

Recently Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga hosted a lecture to make his place in New Zealand art more widely known. A summertime Loll in Lavender Family Concert to support the development of an arts centre is being planned for February by the Trust.

And notably, the Czech Republic is now supporting the efforts to keep Mirek’s legacy alive with a grant.

  1. D'Esterre, 2. January 2021, 12:19

    I have owned pottery by Mirek Smíšek. I’d wondered what was happening to those kilns: it’s good to hear that they’ll be preserved.

     

