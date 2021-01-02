Another moderate early-morning earthquake

Wellington.Scoop

A moderate earthquake woke up some light sleepers in Wellington this morning. It was the second early-morning quake in two days.

This morning’s shake occurred at 4.57am and was centred 5 km west of Upper Hutt at a depth of 26km.

Its magnitude was 4.2.

GeoNet said that 7623 people reported feeling the quake, and 171 of them had said it was strong.

That was an extreme short, sharp and square edged #eqnz — Rob Suisted (@RobSuisted) January 1, 2021

I was asleep, and I don't think this #eqnz woke me up, but I note that its location was very similar to the last one that I did feel:https://t.co/AiFslMLbx6 — David Eccles (Māo/32) (@gringene_bio) January 1, 2021

Definitely scared us out of town folk. Felt the shake for a few seconds in lower hutt — Maaz Khan (@maaz_m2k) January 1, 2021

That was a lighter #eqnz to kick the day off. If it wasn’t for the shaking, I’d of thought the wardrobe door getting rattled was the cat doing his usual wake up trick. https://t.co/0R1qggAC3l — Gwynn Compton (@gwynncompton) January 1, 2021

Have decided today’s 5am rattle was 2021 shaking off 2020 — Seán Gillespie (@SeanDG) January 1, 2021

December 31: Another moderate quake