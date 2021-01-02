Wellington Scoop
Another moderate early-morning earthquake

A moderate earthquake woke up some light sleepers in Wellington this morning. It was the second early-morning quake in two days.

This morning’s shake occurred at 4.57am and was centred 5 km west of Upper Hutt at a depth of 26km.

Its magnitude was 4.2.

GeoNet said that 7623 people reported feeling the quake, and 171 of them had said it was strong.

