Electricity fails to 15 apartments in Oriental Bay

January 2, 2021Business, Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

Fifteen apartments in Oriental Bay lost their electricity overnight. Their power supply failed at about 3am.

Wellington Electricity’s website this morning said the problem was caused by a line/cable fault. It said that electricity would be reconnected by midday.

But at 1pm the situation had changed – it advised that power had been “partially restored” and it expected to restore full power by 8pm.

One of the affected residents advised at 9.30 that a huge truck-mounted generator had been installed and this had restored power. As a temporary measure, no doubt.

