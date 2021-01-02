Wellington Scoop
Network

Southbound traffic delayed between Otaki and Manakau

January 2, 2021Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

Wellington.Scoop
Southbound traffic on State Highway 1 was congested for two hours this afternoon between Otaki and Manakau.

The NZ Transport Agency reported at 4pm that there were significant delays, with southbound queues back to Honi Taipua Street.

However two hours later the congestion had eased and traffic was flowing freely.

Which brought a cheerful tweet from NZTA: Thank you for being patient, have a nice evening and continue driving carefully.

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: