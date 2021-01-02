Southbound traffic delayed between Otaki and Manakau

Wellington.Scoop

Southbound traffic on State Highway 1 was congested for two hours this afternoon between Otaki and Manakau.

The NZ Transport Agency reported at 4pm that there were significant delays, with southbound queues back to Honi Taipua Street.

However two hours later the congestion had eased and traffic was flowing freely.

Which brought a cheerful tweet from NZTA: Thank you for being patient, have a nice evening and continue driving carefully.