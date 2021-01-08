Priorities, and spending
by Ray Chung
Who’s concerned about possible rates increases of around 23% that were being discussed at a Wellington City Council workshop in November? Yes, I know that our water pipes need repairing, and the LGWM proposal hasn’t been moving. But it appears that the council doesn’t want to talk about this anymore.
Is there a Plan B for addressing Wellington’s traffic issues? Is the council putting pressure on central government to help finance infrastructure projects? The council has increased its borrowing by $172 million, but where’s this money going?
Why is this council not considering the priorities for Wellington and what we can afford? The list of existing projects is already so long and includes the Conference Centre, the Central Library, strengthening the Town Hall and the St James Theatre, and bicycle paths including the Cobham Drive one that seems to be taking forever. With so many large and expensive projects, why is the council still acting as if it’s business as usual with some councillors looking for new ways of spending money as if they’ve discovered a money tree?
Councillors voted to strengthen the Central Library even though 42% of submissions voted to demolish and rebuild vs. 31% to strengthen the building. I wrote a submission suggesting that the council consider selling the land to a private developer on the proviso that the lower floors were leased back in perpetuity for the new library. The developer could have then developed the remainder of the building for mixed use with a combination of apartments and commercial offices. This would have saved the council from getting involved with a building project estimated to cost between $161.7m-$178.7m – when, based on recent experience of the Town Hall and the St. James, there’s a propensity to run over budget.
This option would have had the added benefit of not requiring any capital expense and would have been funded from cash flow in addition to attracting rates from the rest of the new building.
Then we have Jill Day proposing to pay iwi members to attend council sub-committee meetings when they’ve had an open invitation to attend these meetings for 12 years but have only attended one, when Shelly Bay was discussed. Not to be outdone, Rebecca Matthews and Tamatha Paul, neither of whom are ratepayers, propose setting up a rainbow advisory focus group paid by ratepayers to become involved in council decision-making. This proposal, supported by Jill Day and Fleur Fitzsimons, aims to get earlier involvement in council processes to influence and shape what happens. Day states that homelessness for transgenders is a concern, as are gender-neutral public toilets and changing rooms. Yet it seems to me that every public toilet I’ve seen in Wellington has a logo of a man, woman and child on the doors. Aren’t they open to everyone and isn’t that the meaning of the word “public?” Doesn’t homelessness affect many people, so why has this issue been made specific to one group?
Sure, I acknowledge that these projects are small compared to the huge council budget, as one councillor is fond of telling me. But councillors should be looking at ways of economising, not embarking on a spending spree.
The NZ Herald reports that there are 70,000 more people struggling to make ends meet in 2020 and many of these are retirees on fixed superannuation/income who could be forced to sell their homes if they can’t pay the annual rates increases. Notably, in the 2018 Nielsen Quality of Life survey, only 46% of people said they had enough money to meet their everyday needs.
I recall some years ago that Rodney Hide, when he was minister for Local Government, was tasked with analysing why local Council rates were increasing at far greater rates than inflation, and he worked on capping these increases to inflation. Unfortunately, this was never completed. It’s time to raise this again with central government, together with a discussion on compensation for all the regulatory responsibility that central government is imposing such as enforcing the SNA debacle (Significant Natural Area) where councils are trying to re-designate private property without compensation to property owners.
The WCC budget continues to increase with civil servants’ salaries increasing 13% in 2020. In a recent report on Stuff, WCC staff said they had $50 million in a jam jar earmarked for the installation of water meters. How many other jam jars does the council have, to be used on undisclosed and unapproved projects? They should be identified and released so these funds can be used on priority projects and not individual councillors’ vanity projects.
What incentive is there for the WCC to increase efficiency and watch their spending? It seems to me that whatever the council or councillors want to spend money on just gets added to the budgets with an attitude that these costs will just get lumped on to the rates.
The council needs to do what people who are unable to meet their everyday needs do – that is, take a serious look at cutting the “nice to haves” and avoid borrowing simply because interest rates are low. All this new borrowing will saddle current and future generations with repaying this debt. At the very least, the council should implement a staff ceiling level and salary freeze.
There’s currently consultation on “Planning for Growth” and the Draft Spatial Plan, but we need to have accurate projections in the 30-year plan on what these will cost. The forecast 50,000-80,000 population increase touted by the council has been challenged as inaccurate and will be lower with reduced immigration and changed employment prospects, but whatever the figure is, we should embrace it as an opportunity to increase productivity in Wellington.
The biggest problem with the city council is that most, not all of them, are ill-prepared in experience or training to be effective councillors, so they fall back to making decisions on ideology. Councillors are equivalent to company board directors. To be effective, they need to have business experience, not just ideals. Councillors would be more effective if they had experience of Business Plans, Balance Sheets, ROI (Return on Investment) and basic accounting.
Ray Chung is vice-president of the Onslow Residents and Community Association.
Ray Chung should be made a Councillor as soon as possible. I can only hope that Grant Robertson will not again try to influence Council elections by using Labour Party letter-head to bring party politics to the Council table.
I think that the council should review their projects. I would argue that the water pipes are more important than a cycleway. Why are we not holding the building contractors accountable for overspends or delays? If this was a house renovation, you would be calling the project manager or the builder and asking what’s going on.
In a cash-strapped year that 2020 became for so many, a 23% increase in rates would show how removed the council are from reality. Either the council should actually do real business or step aside for those who have the skills and enthusiasm to help improve Wellington.
Well said, Ray. A set of councillors more interested in undermining the mayor and playing to up to their little echo chamber on Twitter than governing.
Ray – the main reason rates increases are so high is because of our obsession with Greenfield growth rather than suburban intensification. Greenfield growth has infrastructure costs around 3 times as much as allowing apartments or townhouses in existing suburbs. I’d suggest focusing on this big issue rather than micro projects.
While I agree with Michael Gibson that Ray Chung would be ideal as a Wellington city councillor, this is unlikely to happen. A quick read of his excellent article indicates that he is far too intelligent, results-oriented, experienced and practical to appeal to the drongos who voted in the current shower.
Conor: is Shelly Bay a greenfield?
Ray: good points made especially around the lack of expertise.
Happy New Year Conor! We haven’t touched base for a while. I wouldn’t agree that this is the reason why rates are so high. We (ORCA – Onslow Residents and Community Association) sent in submissions to the Planning for Growth consultations and supported a combination of all four options. As is typical of the council, these submissions were ignored but in fact, the council hasn’t spent anything on greenfield developments and going with intensification in the CBD and suburbs isn’t the reason for rates increasing either because they haven’t spent any money on these yet. Under the District Plan, any developers opening up greenfield sites are obliged to pay for the infrastructure costs so again, this will result in more rates for the council. But it isn’t happening, just look at the potential costs for infrastructure for the proposed Shelly Bay development! Ian Cassels should pay the full cost of the improved infrastructure for this development as he’s the one who will profit from it. Andy Foster said the same thing as you, that greenfields development will cost three times the amount as intensifying the CBD and suburbs. Without a doubt, I agree that intensifying parts of the CBD is a great idea! Did you see the Grand Designs programme where first home-owners built a multi-storey apartment block in the Auckland CBD and they look great and fit in well! We asked Andy for the metadata showing that developing greenfield sites is three times the cost of intensification but haven’t received this yet.
Conor, no Shelly Bay isn’t a greenfield site, my point was your mentioning that greenfield developments cost three times the cost of intensification. Ratepayers have been committed to paying millions to improve the infrastructure along Shelly Bay Road through to Miramar Avenue. You mentioned that greenfield development will cost ratepayers three times as much as intensification, but I’m saying that the developers should be paying for this, not ratepayers. Hence questioning how it’s going to cost three times as much and how this can be the reason for a huge rate increase.
Conor, may I suggest that you go and look at the breakdown of your rates. That will help you in your arguments on massive increases. Our utilities are suffering from decades of neglect and now a substantial increase in loads from urban intensification.
@Conor, The Council already charge you more for greenfield growth than existing intensification via development contributions. It’ll cost you 10K for a new place in Stebbings Valley, vs 3K in Tawa and 7K in Adelaide Road. Now assuming these are set at the right differentials, it should make no difference to existing ratepayers where growth happens.