Driver in hospital after firing shots at police and crashing stolen car

A man is in hospital after the stolen car he was driving crashed into a Police vehicle near Feilding, following a series of offences across Horowhenua and the Manawatū.

Around 5:30pm last night, Foxton Police received a call about someone driving a vehicle. The driver failed to stop for Police when signalled to do so.

No pursuit was initiated but local Police made inquiries in the Foxton Beach area to locate the vehicle.

The driver subsequently drove back past Police and fired a shot from his vehicle towards an officer. The officer was unharmed.

The man then abandoned the first vehicle and, armed with a firearm, approached another motorist forcing that person from another vehicle. He then left the Foxton area in the stolen vehicle.

Extensive efforts were co-ordinated to locate the stolen vehicle and it was later found by Police approaching Feilding. The vehicle again failed to stop for Police.

Police deployed a number of units to the wider Feilding area, locating the vehicle on Kimbolton Road.

Police were able to successfully deploy spikes to apprehend the driver.

Just after passing over the spikes, he was seen to drive directly at a stationary patrol car at speed, firing another shot at Police before crashing into the patrol car.

No Police officers were injured in the incident, and the offender was taken into custody by attending staff without the need to use firearms against him.

The offender had to be extracted from the crashed vehicle by Fire and Emergency NZ staff, and was taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition. A firearm was recovered.

The 30-year-old will face a number of serious charges.

“This was an extraordinarily difficult and dangerous situation for our staff who were faced with a highly mobile offender whom it is alleged twice discharged a firearm at Police and used that firearm in the commission of a robbery,” said Acting Central District Commander, Inspector Nigel Allan. “The fact that Police were able to successfully apprehend this person without injury to the public or Police staff is an absolute credit to the courage and professionalism of the staff involved.”