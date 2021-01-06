A nimby in Newtown



Hanson Street in Newtown

by Claire Nolan

The Draft Spatial Plan is designed to blame the home-owning people of Wellington. It has its own spin aimed at Newtown’s heritage areas – older housing is up for grabs.

The DSP would have had a much easier passage if it was just proposing new buildings and greater density in appropriate areas, for example a disused petrol station on Riddiford Street, a disused bowling club in Owen Street, a demolished substation on Riddiford Street. These commercial areas have been zoned four storeys for a long time, so why haven’t they been developed?

Developments in Newtown that are currently being built add up to approx 250 to 300 dwellings.

There is a rental-only building for the Hospice; this is 39 dwellings and is a stepped-down building from five to three storeys. The Tip Top building behind Countdown is being demolished. It is a large site which is to be a retirement village – approximately 100 dwellings. And these occupants will free up existing homes. Apartments in Constable Street are four storey, 70 dwellings. Colombo Street apartments will be 40 dwellings. There are to be six new dwellings near Carrera Park and eight in Owen Street – these are a mix of two and three storeys. Arney Street dwellings – 22 of them – are low rise with some being dual key. So there’s potential room for extra people .

There are also Kainga Ora developments in Coromandel Street, where 29 new homes are to replace 12 old ones that will be demolished. And up next to the old bowling club – 30 more homes for Kainga Ora.

These are developments that are current. The hospice building height was lowered after residents’ involvement and concern. Design and quality has been lacking in the past – ie leaking buildings – so this needs to keep improving.

Newtown with these builds is well ahead of the projected increase in extra people needing new homes. The WCC said Newtown would need 700 more dwellings over thirty years. As mentioned there will be or are currently being built 250 to 300 dwellings. We are ten years ahead of what the council says we need.

So why take away heritage protection from pre-1930s housing? It’s not even remotely necessary with development of all types going on. A picture on the WCC website that probably set off a furore showed large six storey buildings dotted in and next to single level cottages. This is what’s makes us all Nimbys!

These would be incredibly inappropriate places for large buildings. No one in their right mind would want that. Neither planners nor reputable architects.

The DSP has made Nimbys of us all. The planners must have known there would be an uproar. And did they not know about all the development already going on?

The DSP has set up a intergenerational stoush around so called Nimbys not wanting the demolition of character and heritage. Pre-1930s houses have been presented as hell holes, mouldy, falling down eyesores. That is not what I see, nor is it the truth. It is spin. Eighty per cent of the pre 1930s homes have been renovated. And the others are controlled by laws that landlords now have to follow.

The Spatial Plan threatens to take away protection for half of Newtown. It sets up blame against those who enjoy living in the streets of one-storey villas – streets that are already dense, with great diversity and community, streets that already accept new arrivals. We are blamed for not wanting these houses to be demolished. And are told we should move if we don’t agree with urban vandalism and community destruction via the DSP.

This makes this author one heck of a Nimby!

Claire Nolan has been a Newtown resident for 25 years.