Three Wellington mansions at top of Trade Me’s top property listings for 2020



Jonah Lomu’s former Maupuia mansion



New Zealand’s most photogenic church



Arnold, Wellington’s air traffic control tower

Jonah Lomu’s mansion, New Zealand’s most photogenic church and Wellington’s air traffic control tower have been named Trade Me’s most popular property listings of 2020.

Trade Me’s Millie Silvester said New Zealanders are keen property lovers and every year unique properties or million-dollar mansions take out the top spots for the most viewed properties of the year.

“Jonah Lomu’s former Maupuia mansion was our most viewed property of 2020 with 196,000 views. The five-bedroom Mediterranean-style house with expansive views of Wellington harbour has an RV of $2.4 million and is still listed onsite for those who haven’t yet seen it.”

Ms Silvester said the list wouldn’t be complete without a few multi-million dollar mansions too. “Kiwis love to dream and each year we see thousands of views on some of the most expensive properties for sale in the country. 2020 was no different with a lavish inner-city mansion in the Wellington suburb of Thorndon clocking up 150,000 hits and making it the second most viewed property of 2020. The home has an eye-watering asking price of $6.5 million and is still onsite.”

Another Wellington mansion took out the third spot with 148,000 views. The five-story pad in Brooklyn has an asking price of almost $4m and has an entire floor dedicated to an indoor swimming pool.

Coming in fourth on the most viewed list was a 125-year-old church perched on Awhitu Peninsula in Franklin which saw 117,771 views. “The little church is surrounded by some pretty incredible natural scenery and looks out over the Tasman Sea – it’s really no wonder it was dubbed the most photogenic church in the country.”

“A tiny little cottage in the middle of Mount Eden was fifth with 78,059 views. The festive-looking green house with bright red windows has just one-bedroom and one-bathroom, and is a total of 51-square-metres.”

Also making the cut in 2020 was Owlcatraz, the native bird and wildlife park in the sunny Horowhenua which was sixth with 74,300 views. “The 6.67 hectare property included a four-bedroom home, its own lake and a glow worm cave. We reckon thousands of Kiwis who visited Owlcatraz during the 23 years it was open will have jumped onsite to reminisce and take a look at the wildlife park.”

Arnold, Wellington’s air traffic control tower was seventh on the list and after 68,444 views, Arnold found a happy new owner in October.

