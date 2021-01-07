Keep out of the water: poisonous algae in three rivers

Wellington.Scoop

Swimmers and dogs are being warned to keep out of the water in three regional rivers because of poisonous algae.

Toxic algal blooms have been found in the Hutt River between Birchville and Manor Park, and the Pakuratahi River at the Kaitoke campground, both in the Hutt Valley, and in the Waipoua River in the Wairarapa.

The Greater Wellington Regional Council says the recurring issue – it happens every year – is a result of water temperatures getting warmer and river levels dropping during summer.

The council’s senior environmental scientist, Dr Mark Heath, said the algae is toxic to humans and dogs.

If a person has been in contact with toxic algae and is feeling unwell, they should see their doctor or ring Healthline on 0800 611 116. Anyone with breathing difficulties or convulsions should seek urgent medical attention. If a dog is believed to have swallowed toxic algae, take it to the nearest vet immediately.

The council has also warned that bacteria from leaking pipes or run-off can contaminate swimming areas after heavy rain. “In general, a good rule of thumb is to stay out of fresh or sea water for 48 hours after rain, and always check for warning signs,” said Dr Heath.