We can’t get much satisfaction

by Lindsay Shelton

The Wellington City Council has a problem that it hasn’t been able to solve – less than a third of residents are satisfied with how it makes its decisions.

Georgina Campbell, who uncovered the lack of satisfaction and reported it last week in the NZ Herald, tells us that councillors say the situation is “appalling” and of “major concern”.

Which is strange, as the council has been advertising the claim that its communications and engagement team is producing “world class creative solutions.” With such an ability, how could they have failed to find a solution, world class or otherwise, to ensure that residents are more satisfied with the council’s decision making systems?

Georgina Campbell has been digging through the council’s latest annual report, which reveals the satisfaction figure has dropped from 34 per cent in 2018/19 to 29.7 per cent in 2019/20.

Deputy mayor Sarah Free told the Herald the result was appalling and it was the responsibility of all elected members to improve it. “I’m shocked by it and I don’t think it’s at all good enough”, she said. Free said the target of 45 per cent needed to be higher and she intended to speak with the council’s chief executive about the measure. “Nobody really wants to think that’s the best we can do.”

As well as speaking with the chief executive, she also needs to speak to the communications and engagement team and get them to turn their attentions (how many of them are there?) to finding a solution to the dissatisfaction. The solution doesn’t even have to be world class. As long as it works here in Wellington.

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons told the Herald that the low satisfaction figure coupled with low voter turnout and historic failures to invest in core infrastructure showed local government needed to radically change to rebuild public confidence and legitimacy. “The figure is of major concern. It shows that the council has a long way to go before Wellingtonians have confidence and trust in it.”

Councillor Nicola Young said the council needed to narrow its focus to get work done around infrastructure, city vitality, and rates. “At a time when the city most wants strong leadership, people don’t have confidence in the council decision-making process and I don’t blame them. All our consultation requirements are kind of mad because we consult to the point of exhaustion. We had consultations going on until late in the evening last year and yet, people aren’t convinced it makes any difference to our views.”

It took Georgina Campbell’s research to uncover the low satisfaction rating – the council communicators failed to tell us about it. Therein may be part of the problem. They’re only communicating the good news? Yet here’s how they see themselves, in the words of a recent council advertisement describing the council’s “award winning creative team:”

Working across council services, and collaboratively within the communication and engagement team, we produce world-class creative solutions to boldly tell the story of the Council …

Have they been too bold in telling the story of how the council makes its decisions? Rather, I fear, they have failed to tell us the story at all. Do councillors need to work more conscientiously in their decision making processes? Or more visibly? Will we remain unsatisfied till the communication and engagement team has explained things to us? Do council communicators accept that part of their job is to ensure that citizens are well informed, and well satisfied? Many questions to be answered as staff return to work for the new year.

When I wrote about this ten days ago, I asked for a list of the world-class creative solutions that the council’s creative team has achieved. I’m still waiting for the list. (Perhaps they’re still on holiday.) But I’m ready to be impressed, as soon as they’ve had time to prepare their world-class list.