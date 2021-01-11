Wellington Scoop
Person in hospital after assault in Lower Hutt

A person is in a serious condition in hospital after being assaulted by a group of three people this morning in Lower Hutt.

Police were called just after 5am to Hardy Street in Waterloo.

They provided medical attention to the injured person, who was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

No arrests have been made so far, and inquiries are continuing.

The DomPost quotes Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman Sarah Coulthard as saying paramedics transported the victim to Hutt Hospital in a critical condition. A Hutt Hospital spokeswoman said the patient was in a stable condition.

