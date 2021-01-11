Man injured during robbery in Northland park

News from NZ Police

Wellington Police are seeking witnesses to a robbery in Northland which left a man with a serious injury at the weekend.

About 6.10pm on Saturday, a man and a woman were in their car at Stellin Memorial Park, Northland, when they were approached by a group of men, some of whom were reported to be wearing Nomad gang patches.

One of the group demanded the man’s backpack.

During an altercation over the backpack, the man sustained a serious injury to his leg, which required surgery.

He was also allegedly punched a number of times.

The group left in two vehicles – a white BMW 525i, registration number LAB245, and a silver 1996 Nissan Sunny registration number CSK541.

The backpack was later recovered and a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident.

He appeared in Wellington District Court today on a charge of aggravated robbery and has been remanded in custody to reappear on 28 January.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or who sighted the vehicles involved in the area at the time, to come forward and speak to us. You can do so by calling 105 and quoting file number 210109/3665. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

