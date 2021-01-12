Buses replace trains after signals fault on Melling line

Wellington.Scoop

A signals fault has stopped trains between Melling and Petone.

The fault was discovered yesterday afternoon and was continuing this morning.

Metlink advised that the fault “has been narrowed down to a cable on the Melling Line.”

This means, it said, that services on the Melling line continue to be bus replaced between Melling and Petone.

The bus replacement services will be running to a regular timetable however there may be delays.

Yesterday afternoon the signals fault was also causing delays to other services on the Hutt Valley line.