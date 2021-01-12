Wellington Scoop
Network

Crash closes State Highway 1 at Ohau

January 12, 2021Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease2 comments

crash at ohau

Wellington.Scoop
A crash on State Highway 1 near the Ohau River Bridge closed the main road just before 1pm today. The road was closed for more than three hours.

The NZ Herald reported that the crash involved a motorcycle and a truck, and the motorcyclist was one of two people who were seriously injured.

At 1pm, the NZ Transport Agency advised that the road would remain closed “for a few hours” while investigations into the crash were completed.

At 2.20 the investigation was continuing and the road was still closed, causing considerably delays.

At 3.30: a tow truck had arrived to clear the road, but SH1 was still closed.

It didn’t reopen till 4.20 – more than three hours after the crash.

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

2 comments:

  1. Nikki Carmichael, 12. January 2021, 16:32

    Stuck in this traffic at 3.40. [via twitter]

     
  2. greenwelly, 12. January 2021, 16:48

    Police will be treating the crash site as a potentially fatal accident, taking the longer period that the road is closed… But this road is pretty notoriously unsafe, and won’t really get much better until O2NL.

     

Write a comment: