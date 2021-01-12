Crash closes State Highway 1 at Ohau

Wellington.Scoop

A crash on State Highway 1 near the Ohau River Bridge closed the main road just before 1pm today. The road was closed for more than three hours.

The NZ Herald reported that the crash involved a motorcycle and a truck, and the motorcyclist was one of two people who were seriously injured.

At 1pm, the NZ Transport Agency advised that the road would remain closed “for a few hours” while investigations into the crash were completed.

At 2.20 the investigation was continuing and the road was still closed, causing considerably delays.

At 3.30: a tow truck had arrived to clear the road, but SH1 was still closed.

It didn’t reopen till 4.20 – more than three hours after the crash.