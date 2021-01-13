Man with axe breaks glass panels at entrance to Parliament Buildings

Report from RNZ

A man has been taken into police custody after launching an axe attack on Parliament this morning.

Police were called just before 5.30am after the man was seen with the axe. He smashed five glass panels at the main entrance to the Parliament buildings.

The entranceway is now blocked by metal barriers.

In a statement, Parliament said the entrance would be closed until further notice, with the rubber doors of Parliament House an alternative entrance in the meantime. Security screening will be running from there.

Police said the man did not try to enter the buildings.

The 31 year old was charged with intentional damage and possession of an offensive weapon and was expected to appear in the Wellington District Court this morning.