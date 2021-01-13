Wellington Scoop
Khandallah woman arrested after loaded shotgun found in house

January 13, 2021

Wellington Police today arrested a 46-year-old Khandallah woman for unlawful possession of a firearm.

The arrest followed the recovery of a loaded, cutdown shotgun during a search warrant at a Khandallah address in December.

The search warrant was conducted as part of enquiries into recent criminal offending, including the supply of firearms, in the Wellington area by Nomads members and associates.

Police enquiries are ongoing and further arrests and charges are likely.

The woman arrested today is scheduled to appear in Wellington District Court on 18 January.

