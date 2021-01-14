Off to the races with Metlink

Press Release – Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

Metlink is putting on special direct bus services to and from Trentham Racecourse over the next few weeks so punters won’t miss starting orders and get saddled with delays while essential track and station upgrades are underway on the Hutt line.

Metlink will be adding direct buses to its stable of services this summer for race days on 16 and 23 January. The direct buses will run from Wellington Station to Trentham Station. The direct buses are in addition to trains which are still operating from Wellington Station to Taita, with bus replacement services stopping at all stops after that.

Standard train fares will still apply and PA departure announcements at Wellington Station will help inform passengers of the extra race day direct buses.

Three return direct buses will depart Trentham Station bus stop at the end of each race day bringing people back to Wellington Station. Again, these are in addition to the standard bus replacement services and train services running on 16 and 23 January.

KiwiRail also plan to finish upgrades at Trentham Station by 29 January so normal train services can resume in time for Wellington Cup Day enabling Metlink to add extra train cars for the influx of folks that fancy a flutter.

Scott Gallacher, General Manager for Metlink, says taking a punt on the extra bus services made sense as there was too much at stake.

“We know that many people have had a staycation this year and are making the most of the region’s events so we expect more people than usual will be heading to the races in the lead up to The Wellington Cup.

“We’ve been working with our rail and bus operators, Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy and the Trentham Racecourse to go the extra furlong and ensure passengers don’t face any barriers and can get direct access to the races while works at Trentham Station carry on,” says Scott Gallacher.

For more information passengers are advised to check out the Metlink website, app and Facebook page.

