Karori homicide: Police seek 35-year-old woman

Police would like to speak to 35-year-old Pania Waaka, who may have information that can assist Police investigating the homicide in Karori on 20 December.

She is believed to be travelling between the Wellington, Whanganui and Hastings areas.

Anyone with information that can assist Police is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 201220/8063.

December 29: Police seek help with investigation of Karori homicide

