Wellington Scoop
Network

Search And Rescue, Wellington

January 18, 2021PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

17 January 2021

A Search and Rescue operation has been launched on Wellington’s south coast after a kayak was found floating in the water earlier today.

The kayak – pictured – was located around 3:30pm in Tarakena Bay, with some freshly-caught fish on it.

Police inquiries have identified an individual who was thought to have gone kayaking this morning, who has not returned when expected.

A helicopter is in the air searching, and Police Search and Rescue are also conducting land-based searches.

The Police boat Lady Liz, and a Wellington Airport rescue boat are also searching on the water.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: