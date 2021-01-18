Howard Morrison Quartet NZ Tour – Starts Feb 21 – Line-up Change

Press Release – Pacific Entertainment

Pacific Entertainment regrets to announce that, on the advice of his doctor, following a serious injury it has been necessary to replace Andre King as the fourth member of The Howard Morrison Quartet Take Two.

Now joining Howard Morrison Jnr, Russell Harrison and Chris Powley on the tour in February is Jack Grace who has been rehearsing with the group for the past two months while awaiting news on Andre’s recovery to ensure there would be no negative impact on the show or our audience should a last minute substitution become necessary.

A consummate singer, actor, producer, entertainment manager and music teacher, Jack Grace is well qualified to replace Andre on the tour. Hailing from Rotorua growing up alongside the Morrison family, Jack made an immediate impact on his first professional foray into the entertainment scene in 1984 by winning two talent contests and the attention of Eddie Hegan, who immediately signed him to his talent agency alongside New Zealand entertainment icons such as Ray Columbus, Ray Woolf and Billy T James. Noted for his dynamic musical style, since then Jack has performed with some of the music industry’s best, both locally and overseas, including his music heroes, Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck, and expanded his talents into many aspects of the industry. Since returning home, Jack has been teaching music and investing back into the country that started his music career. He is looking forward to this opportunity to work with his long-time friends as they celebrate the NZ entertainment phenomenon that was the original Howard Morrison Quartet.

Timed to mark the 10 year anniversary of Sir Howard’s passing, The Howard Morrison Quartet Take Two will faithfully recreate a trip down memory lane for the followers of the original showband with superb vocals, entertainment, and first hand family stories, plus will add some new songs and magic of their own. The new quartet led by Howard Morrison Jnr perfectly fill the void left behind by their forebears, introducing a new generation to the special mix of impressive vocals and family-friendly fun that was the hallmark of the originals. It is great entertainment for all ages.

FEBRUARY 2021 TOUR DATES:

Tues 9 – Tauranga, Baycourt Theatre, www.eventfinda.co.nz

Wed 10 – Napier, Municipal Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz

Thurs 11 – Wellington, Opera House, www.ticketmaster.co.nz

Sun 14 – Blenheim, ASB Marlborough Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz

Tues 16 – Nelson, Theatre Royal, www.eventfinda.co.nz

Wed 17 – Greymouth, Regent Theatre, book at the Greymouth Theatre

Thurs 18 – Christchurch, James Hay Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz

Sat 20 – Dunedin, Town Hall, Glenroy Room, www.ticketmaster.co.nz

Sun 21 – Invercargill, Civic Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz

Wed 24 – Palmerston North, Regent, www.ticketek.co.nz

Thurs 25 – New Plymouth, Theatre Royal, www.ticketek.co.nz

Fri 26 – Hamilton, Clarence Street Theatre, www.ticketek.co.nz

Sat 27 – Auckland, Bruce Mason Centre, www.ticketmaster.co.nz

Sun 28 – Whangarei, Forum North, www.ticketek.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url