Second day of sea and shore search fails to find missing kayaker

The search continued today for a Wellington kayaker who is overdue from a fishing trip yesterday. He is 22-year-old Koyren Campbell. His kayak was found floating near Tarakena Bay yesterday afternoon. He was due back on land at around noon.

Police today searched the outer limits of Wellington Harbour and Palliser Bay.

Today’s search involved about 50 people including LANDSar members, a Royal New Zealand Defence Force NH90 crew, the Wellington Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew, Wellington Coastguard, Police public safety staff, the Police Maritime Unit and Police National Dive Squad.

The areas searched were mapped by the Rescue Co-ordination Centre (RCCNZ), using technology to analyse weather conditions, currents and tidal conditions.

We covered a significant area by land, sea and air today and the conditions, especially for the air crews, were not ideal.

The search has concluded for today and the incident control team is planning how to manage tomorrow’s search.

We are appealing to members of the public in the south coast area including Eastbourne through to Wairarapa or along the Miramar/Seatoun coast to be vigilant and on the look out for Koyren or any equipment or clothing that might belong to him.

We also want to talk to anyone who might have taken photos of the Tarakena Bay area yesterday. Please have a close look at those and get in touch if you captured his red kayak.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote event number P045173862.

A search resumed at first light this morning for a man thought to be missing from a kayak which was recovered off Wellington’s south coast yesterday. The sea search is being undertaken by the Police launch Lady Elizabeth IV and the Wellington Coastguard. Aerial searches are being conducted by a Royal New Zealand Airforce NH90 helicopter and the Wellington Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Shore search parties began walking around the Miramar coastline at 7am.

Further shoreline search parties will repeat the searches conducted yesterday along the Eastbourne, Wainuiomata and Waiarapa coastlines.

Police inquiries yesterday identified an individual who was thought to have gone kayaking yesterday morning but who didn’t return when expected.

Anyone who locates any items of interest in the search areas is asked to contact Police immediately on 111 and quote event number P045173862.

