DLA Piper moves into open plan offices on waterfront

Press Release – DLA Piper

DLA Piper has moved its Wellington office into new waterfront premises in the Deloitte building.

DLA Piper’s New Zealand Country Managing Partner, Martin Wiseman, says: “Our move in Wellington is another exciting step in our firm’s ongoing pursuit of excellence and innovation. Once again, we have created a world-class, technically sophisticated office environment which not only supports the firm’s strategic vision and values but is also a great – and better – place to work.”

Those working in Wellington will benefit from DLA Piper’s latest open-plan global office design, promoting greater collaboration and apprenticeship.

This is the global law firm’s second New Zealand office move in recent months; its Auckland team relocated to PwC Tower in the new Commercial Bay precinct.

DLA’s new Wellington address is

Level 4

20 Customhouse Quay

Wellington 6011

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url