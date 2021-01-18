Wellington Scoop
Safety first: Petone Wharf closed for repairs after quake damage

News from Hutt City Council
Petone Wharf has today been closed to the public so that repair work can be carried out after damage from the two earthquakes that happened over the Christmas break.

The seismic activity damaged five piles and caused slumping of a section of the wharf. This was temporarily fixed so the wharf could remain open. However when longer term repairs got underway this week, it became apparent the extent of this work would compromise public safety.

The work is likely to take around 6 weeks and the wharf will remain closed during this time.

We know this will be disappointing for many people as the wharf is much-loved and well-used, however we know you will understand that safety needs to come first.

