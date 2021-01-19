Two killed, two injured in crash on motorway

News from NZ Police

Two people have died in a two-car collision on the Wellington Urban Motorway. The crash, at 4.20am, was on the flyover between the Molesworth Street on-ramp and the Aotea Quay on-ramp.

The two people were travelling in the same vehicle and died at the scene.

Preliminary information suggests their vehicle was travelling southbound in a northbound lane when the collision occurred.

The two people in the second vehicle, which was travelling northbound, sustained serious injuries.

We are working to understand the full chain of events that led to this crash. This will include speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV.

There was congestion for peak-hour morning traffic throughout the city when northbound lanes on the motorway were closed between the Molesworth Street on-ramp and the Aotea Quay on-ramp. Diversions were in place for northbound traffic at the Tinakori Road off-ramp and access to the motorway was closed at Molesworth Street and Tinakori Road.

The Arras Tunnel and the Terrace Tunnel were also closed.

The northbound lanes on the motorway were reopened at 7.45, with speed restrictions. A southbound lane that had been closed was also reopened.

At 8.30, long delays continued for southbound traffic, with the NZTA reporting queues stretching back to Petone and up the Ngauranga Gorge. At 9am, NZTA said southbound delays had eased and traffic was back to normal.

Police would like to speak to anyone with information about the crash. Contact Police via 105 and quote event number P045189509.

