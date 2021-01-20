Basics for redesign of Civic Square

Opinion from Inner-City Wellington

ICW maintains it is vital that any redesign of Te Ngākau – Civic Square recognises that inner-city residents now make up the largest suburb in Wellington in terms of population (in the smallest area of land in Wellington) and, as this population is expected to grow considerably, it is essential that, as well as being developed as the Civic heart and cultural hub of the city, the Square can also be seen as the heart of the inner city community. Key to this is retention of outdoor space, especially green space, and inclusion of surrounding internal community amenities at ground floor of ‘new’ buildings.

Currently the inner city is woefully devoid of community open space for its residents and we

cannot afford to lose any that we have.

Jack Ilott Green in the Square is the only reasonable sized easily accessible area in the CBD that provides essential green park-like space for children and adults alike to play and relax. A further requirement is for the space to continue to be open and retain the glorious vista to the harbour from the square.

Ease of access to the waterfront is also vital. The need for a large space that can be used as an

evacuation centre is also a requirement.

As we see it, the future of the Central Library is known – and building requirements for the Old City Library, the Michael Fowler Centre and the Town Hall have been identified.

In addition, new or remediated facilities are needed to house the City Council civic and staff

functions and a National centre for Music. We expect that these buildings will be as ‘green’ as possible, base isolated and built with sea level rise/encroachment in mind. That means the ‘greenness’ must be made a requirement for the design.

However, the greater and PRIOR issue is that of the whole site design – consideration of the view shaft from Mercer Street, framing of the Square with consideration of sun and shade, and the way in which openness to the harbour needs to be maintained, the designation of large open spaces which are indeed adaptable so they can be used for physical activity, events, protests, celebrations, evacuation places; then the bulk location of the buildings to encourage connection.

ICW’s concern is that in providing a framework for any design brief or competition without a focus first on the spatial elements of the Square and the need for consideration of how it will contribute to improved social cohesion, conversation and debate will inevitably focus more on the buildings.

City Planners must consider and consult on the needs of the inner-city residents = Co-Design!

AMENITIES

¨ Library

¨ Community and public spaces accessible in ground floor of ‘new’ buildings

¨ Green space: Retention of separate reasonable sized area of natural green space for physical activities, children’s play & community gatherings such as picnics should be more integrated with the Square. “Green space should be integrated into all designs” because of the “important relationships between accessible green spaces and mental health and wellbeing”

¨ Open central area for gatherings, concerts, markets etc which may consist of hard surfaces and seating areas interconnected to larger green space.

¨ Open to waterfront: Retain the sunny open view of the waterfront from the square. Nikau ramp should remain as it is an integral part of crossing to the waterfront.

¨ Separated interpersonal places around the edges of the square where people can feel comfortable and safe without being crowded

New buildings should not be taller than existing buildings and should contribute appropriately to

outer frame of the Square facing the Square.

ICW CONTENDS THAT:

1) There must be major stakeholder engagement: Recognition of the square as the local community space for inner-city residents, as well as a place for all Wellingtonians and visitors to congregate, is vital to its success.

2) If there is to be a design competition the criteria and guidelines must be agreed with inner-city residents and the Wellington public prior to announcement of the competition.

3) The primary planning focus should be on SPACE planning rather than buildings

4) Timeframes need to be given priority.

5) There must be a robust budget limit as this must not become a vanity project.

6) The technical services must be separate for each building, so that in future problems can be better isolated

7) Rooftop gardens cannot replace useable ground level green space for exercise and running and playing.

8) There should not be any ‘extra’ buildings in the square.

9) An underground carpark is still required, and all vehicular traffic should be excluded from the Square.

10) The main entrance to the Square should be clear and from there the square should tell a story that links the city to the harbour through sculpture/mural/water features etc.

This is part of a submission from Inner-City Wellington to the city council highlighting pre-design concerns prior to any action being taken regarding Te Ngākau – Civic Square.