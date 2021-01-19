Police need help with investigation into Strathmore and Taita shootings

News from NZ Police

Police investigating three firearms incidents across the Wellington District believe they may be linked, and are seeking information from the public. All three incidents occurred on Monday last week.

The first occurred about 12:40am when a shotgun was discharged from a vehicle at the window of an apartment complex on Ngatiapa Street in Strathmore.

This was followed by a second incident about 1:15am on Reynolds Street, Taita, where a window was damaged after a firearm was discharged at a second property.

No charges have been brought in relation to these offences.

A third incident occurred about 2pm the same day, when a person discharged a firearm at an address in Poole Street.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm in relation to this offence and his next court appearance is today.

“These are extremely serious incidents and we are fortunate that no one has been hurt,” says acting Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Wescott. “We are committed to holding the offender or offenders to account and we are following lines of enquiry, but we need help from the Taita and Strathmore communities.”

Police are seeking information from members of the public who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the early hours of Monday 11 January in either the Strathmore or Taita areas, or from anyone who has any other information that may assist Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 210111/6662 (Strathmore) or file number 210111/7190 (Taita).

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url