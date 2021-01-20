Wellington Scoop
Town Hall bridge to Michael Fowler Centre coming down

January 20, 2021Business, Latest Headlines, PressRelease1 comment

bridge to town hall

News from Wellington City Council
Over the coming weeks the bridge connecting the Michael Fowler Centre to Te Whare Whakarauiki – Wellington Town Hall will be dismantled.

Scaffolding has been installed around the bridge so the process of dismantling the bridge can begin. The project team plan to take the remaining structure down in sections using the onsite crane on Tuesday 2 and Wednesday 3 February 2021, subject to weather conditions.

As the work will be carried out within the closed construction site, there is not expected to be any disruption to nearby parking or traffic flows.

The bridge was added to the Michael Fowler Centre in the 1990s. As the bridge is not being used and it doesn’t work easily with the base isolation being installed, it is being removed.

Local businesses have been advised.

1 comment:

  1. BrooklynBrooklyn, 20. January 2021, 16:44

    Which bridge are they talking about, exactly? [It hangs in space above the Town Hall entrance – we’ve added a picture to remind you.]

     

