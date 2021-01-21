Saving, and creating, theatres

by Lindsay Shelton

“We’ve got to save the Embassy,” said Bill Sheat, when he phoned me in 1996. “We don’t want it to become a used car yard.”

None of us had noticed that the Embassy Theatre, a heritage building which had opened in 1924, was in danger of being lost. None of us had realised that nobody wanted it. Only Bill. And he amazed us all by taking the initiative in deciding that something had to be done to save it.

Within a few weeks he had gathered together a group of of us, and the Embassy Theatre Trust was formed in September 1996, with the aim of buying and restoring the building, and keeping it in daily use as a cinema. Peter Jackson was one of the original trust members.

At that time the Embassy was owned by the Royal New Zealand Ballet, which wanted to convert it into a national dance centre. But the plans came to nothing and the ballet company wanted to get rid of it, though there were no takers. The theatre was rundown, with torn carpets and peeling paint. The stalls were no longer being used. But even in its decrepit state, the cinema had become the main venue for the annual Wellington Film Festival (later renamed as the NZ International Film Festival) where audiences were accustomed to the murky ambiance.

It took almost two years for the new trust to find a bank loan (after getting an underwrite from the Wellington City Council) with which to buy the cinema. Restoration of the exterior began in 1998, at an initial cost of half a million dollars. Next, restoration of the first floor public areas was completed. Alongside the two original curved staircases made of Sicilian marble, the walls were lined with mauve tiles recreated to the original design. The original high ceilings in the first floor public areas were restored, along with Doric columns, repeating the design from the ground floor.

A new Dolby DTS/Digital stereo sound system, including 21 new speakers, and a new projector were installed. And after a lengthy fund-raising campaign, the building was seismically strengthened, and finally the interior of the auditorium was restored, at a cost of $4.66 million. As part of the strengthening, a concrete floor was laid between the circle and the stalls, and two new small cinemas were built in the former stalls space.

The building has a category 1 heritage listing and all of the refurbishments were consistent with the original design of the theatre.

As all this work was being carried out, film distributors suddenly became belatedly interested in the Embassy as a prime venue. Producers too. Peter Jackson organised New Zealand premieres of his first two Lord of the Rings movies in the Embassy. When he decided to have the world premiere of the third film in the Embassy, the city council offered more money to the Trust so that restoration and strengthening would be completed for the premiere. But in return for its money, the council insisted that it would take over ownership of the building from the Trust that Bill Sheat had formed. In December 2003, with new owners, the Embassy hosted the world premiere of The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King. The Embassy Theatre Trust held its final meeting in 2006.

Amazingly, this was the second heritage theatre in Wellington that Bill Sheat helped to save.

In 1977, the Opera House – built in 1914 – was put up for sale and there was a real prospect that it would be demolished by developers. Bill, with Ray Philpott​, came up with the idea of getting the Government-owned State Insurance company to buy it. The move was successful, after getting support from Cabinet, and the heritage theatre was saved and became known as the State Opera House.

Bill Sheat, who died this week, had an extraordinary seventy years of involvement with the performing arts in Wellington including the establishment of professional theatre. In 1964, he was one of the management committee that established the Downstage Theatre company. He was its president from 1965 to 1968 and was a committee member for ten years. In 1968 he was instrumental in forming the Hannah Playhouse Trust that successfully raised funds to build the theatre in Courtenay Place. In recent years he remained angry that the Arts Council (which by then had renamed itself as Creative New Zealand) had stopped supporting the Downstage Company, leading to its collapse and closure in 2013 after almost fifty years of distinguished productions.

I wish I had known Bill Sheat in the 1960s. When I arrived in Wellington, he was producing and directing the enormously popular university extravaganzas, with sold-out seasons every year in the Opera House. They were spectacular shows, with huge casts and all-original local material. I once asked him whether he had ever thought of a career in the theatre, rather than the law. But the law won out, and he became a partner in Gibson Sheat in 1957, retiring in 1997 but continuing as a consultant till 2013 – after sixty years in the profession.

A few years ago he described how he was getting up at four in the morning to write lyrics for university revues, before starting a day’s work as a lawyer. He said this helped him to realise “it was vital for people in the arts to be able to work full-time at their work… we had to make it possible for New Zealanad’s hugely talented people to live and work here to make it an exciting place to be. That involves them being paid to do these things. If I had an underlying philosophy about the arts over the years it was this.”