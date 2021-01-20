Wellington Scoop
Woman charged with Upper Hutt burglaries and use of stolen bankcards

News from NZ Police
Hutt Valley Police have arrested a 35-year-old woman in relation to two recent burglaries in the Upper Hutt area.

The woman has been charged with burglary and a number of fraud related offences as a result of allegedly using bankcards stolen in the burglaries.

She is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow.

We are aware of how distressing recent burglaries have been for the Upper Hutt community. We want to reassure our community we are committed to holding offenders to account.

