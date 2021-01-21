Woman charged with murder in Karori

News from NZ Police

A woman is to appear in Wellington District Court today, charged with murder in relation to the death of Rau Tongia in Karori on 20 December.

The investigation is still active and Police would still like to hear from anyone who has information which may assist.

Anyone who witnessed or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of 20 December who has not yet spoken to Police is urged to do so on 105, quoting file number 201220/8063. Police are not ruling out the possibility of further charges.

News from NZ Police – January 20

Wellington Police have recovered a firearm that they believe may be linked to the homicide of Rau Tongia in Karori on 20 December. The firearm was recovered during a search warrant in Wilton earlier this month. It is undergoing forensic analysis.

News from NZ Police – January 15

Police would like to speak to 35-year-old Pania Waaka, who may have information that can assist Police investigating the homicide in Karori on 20 December.

She is believed to be travelling between the Wellington, Whanganui and Hastings areas.

