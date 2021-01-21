New Chief Executive For Leading Not-for-profit

Press Release – Presbyterian Support

Presbyterian Support Central (PSC) has appointed a new Chief Executive. Muhammad Naseem (Joe) Asghar will take the helm of the not-for-profit organisation on Tuesday 26 January 2021.

He takes the lead from interim Chief Executive Pat Waite who came on board in March 2019 following the retirement of Chris Graham.

PSC operates health and social services across the lower North Island with its Central Hub based in Porirua, and services located between Taranaki and Wellington. PSC’s services for tamariki and their whānau are provided by Family Works, while PSC’s services for older people are provided by Enliven.

Joe brings to PSC a rich and varied career having worked across the health, government, voluntary and NGO sectors. Highlights include roles at the Royal Society of New Zealand, Diabetes NZ, ACC and Physiotherapy NZ.

Joe is also actively involved in a range of community groups and is passionate about his volunteer work supporting the homeless in the Wellington region. Joe is a Justice of the Peace, chair of Te Awakairangi Health Network, a member of the Pharmacy Council Professional Conduct Committee and General Practice NZ Strategic Council and a Rotarian.

