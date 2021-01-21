Agency seeks help to attract events to the new Convention Centre

Wellington.Scoop

The Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency, which describes itself as “the agency tasked with making the Wellington region wildly famous,” has been looking for a “seasoned” person to attract new business events.

In its advertisement this week it said:

Our organisation is shamelessly passionate about this wild and wonderful region we call home, and want to contribute to making it one of the most vibrant places to live and visit in Australasia. We’re doing this via marketing Wellington as a destination for visitors, migrants, investors and students; helping businesses grow and innovate; attracting and promoting events; running Wellington’s civic venues and advocating for the big projects that will make Wellington even better.

And here’s the job, for which applications are now being sought:

Join a tight-knit, passionate team working to attract business events to the Wellington region. Position Wellington in the Business Events market as a great location for conferences Looking for an opportunity to be part of the team responsible for bringing conferences to the Wellington region? We are looking for a seasoned Business Development Manager who can effectively attract and secure business events for the Wellington region – not only for today but in preparation for Tākina, the new Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre due for completion in 2023. With a background in sales, you will be making proactive sales calls for new potential conference opportunities and preparing presentations and bids as required. This includes bidding for conferences and contributing to the overall BEW business plan. This role is fixed term, covering parental leave for approximately 12 months. You will be responsible for: Identifying, attracting and securing conferences for Wellington, working with local partners and Tourism New Zealand.

Supporting the conference bidding process for Wellington and our partners for conferences with/outside the Conference Assistance Programme.

Carrying out attraction and sales activity in the business events sector that relate to bidding for – and hosting conferences.

Representing the Business Events Wellington team to actively promote Wellington as a business events destination in the New Zealand market, along with participating in tradeshow activities. Our ideal person will be a team player and have proven experience in business development and strong stakeholder engagement abilities. The experience and attributes you will bring are:

Proven experience in a business development role, ideally in the business events, conference or convention sector.

Proven record of meeting sales targets and managing a client and events portfolio.

Excellent communication skills and the ability to communicate information clearly to a wide range of stakeholders.

Relationship management skills with a strong customer focus, proactively meeting customer/clients’ needs.

Applications closed yesterday, but WREDA has been promoting the job on twitter today, with the tagline: Job of the day.