Sewage in street after wastewater pipe bursts near Whairepo lagoon in CBD



Photo from Wellington Water

A wastewater pipe burst this morning at the intersection of Victoria Street and Mercer Street in the Wellington CBD.

Wellington Water reported (via a tweet) that as a result, wastewater was leaking on to the road and making its way to the Harris Street culvert near the Whairepo lagoon.

The DomPost reported that sewage from the broken pipe washed down the road.

At 1.20, another tweet from the council-owned company reported that repairs were underway.

It said there was no indication that wastewater had entered Wellington Harbour, but nevertheless there was a warning:

please stay out of the Whairepo lagoon.

And at 3pm:

There are eight traffic management sites in downtown Wellington as we repair a burst wastewater pipe on the corner of Mercer Street and Victoria Street. Traffic is reduced to one lane at the Victoria Street and Mercer Street intersection. We apologise for the inconvenience.