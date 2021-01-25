Sewage in street after wastewater pipe bursts near Whairepo lagoon in CBD
Wellington.Scoop
A wastewater pipe burst this morning at the intersection of Victoria Street and Mercer Street in the Wellington CBD.
Wellington Water reported (via a tweet) that as a result, wastewater was leaking on to the road and making its way to the Harris Street culvert near the Whairepo lagoon.
The DomPost reported that sewage from the broken pipe washed down the road.
At 1.20, another tweet from the council-owned company reported that repairs were underway.
It said there was no indication that wastewater had entered Wellington Harbour, but nevertheless there was a warning:
please stay out of the Whairepo lagoon.
And at 3pm:
There are eight traffic management sites in downtown Wellington as we repair a burst wastewater pipe on the corner of Mercer Street and Victoria Street. Traffic is reduced to one lane at the Victoria Street and Mercer Street intersection. We apologise for the inconvenience.
Oooops! A worry for all residents in the CBD as this is another spectacular failure of the wastewater reticulation. I trust that both Wellington Water and the City Council have given serious consideration to a program to oversee the condition of the pipes.
Look how far human progress has taken us. In the 1800s you’d still be walking through sewage, but you wouldn’t get a real time warning about it over the internet. [via twitter].
@john: Too bad, ignoring sound accounting principles they spent much of the depreciation funding (intended for renewal of the pipes) on “other projects” eg trips to China, diversity pedestrian crossings and a convention centre. Now they are proposing to tax us twice with water meters. How they remain in office amazes me.
We won’t get public support to discuss & debate residential water metering until we have the city’s main water infrastructure renewals under control. A distraction in the meantime. [via twitter]