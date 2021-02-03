Paying (or not paying) for pipes

by Lindsay Shelton

Last year Wellington had turd taxis. And a poo-nami. This year we’ve had sucker trucks and a geyser. Different responses each time that more of the city’s old pipes collapse. Pipes that are often over a century old.

Has anyone noticed that the council-owned Wellington Water has turned to out-sourcing as one of its ways of coping?

In 2019 it contracted Fulton Hogan to deal with its problems for the next ten years …

…. to improve customer service delivery and customer experience, create efficiency and value for money around the delivery of network maintenance work … The contract will look after the day-to-day maintenance and operations we carry out on the three water networks (drinking water, stormwater and wastewater), such as assessing leaks, fixing mains bursts, flooding, etc.

Did Fulton Hogan take on more than they were expecting? You can hardly say that the customer experience has improved. In the DomPost on Monday, news that

more than 2000 wastewater pipe bursts [were] recorded in Wellington Water’s latest annual report – or more than 40 a week.

The DomPost report goes on to say:

… the problems are the result of decades of under-investment. The council estimates it will cost between $2.2 billion and $4.5 billion over the next 30 years to bring the sewerage infrastructure up to scratch.

Mayor Andy Foster set up a task force to tell us what needs to be done. Here’s what he wrote in December, introducing the report from his task force:

Although WCC has been fully depreciating its water assets for many years, and providing the funding requested, the actual level of renewals investment has consistently been significantly lower than the depreciation collected. Significant funding has been directed to other projects. The result is that the network is ageing and deteriorating, leading to increases in pipe breakages and increasing water loss and wastewater leakage.

This wasn’t what we were being told a year ago. February last year was a bad month for broken pipes. But those in charge wanted us to believe it was only “bad luck.” A message that pretty quickly lost credibility. And now everybody knows – for years, we’ve failed to spend enough money on the pipes.

If there’s no longer any problem identifying the cause of all the bursting pipes (though denials from past mayors are still being heard), the next step is to start replacing them, before they burst. The challenge is this: when will we find the money?

Having outsourced all maintenance, Wellington Water has also tried to distance itself from the sewerage breakdowns, with a $170m contract for a French company to run its wastewater treatment plants. The deal with Veolia was also signed in 2019. But in spite of the international company taking over responsibility, problems have continued – most recently last week at Titahi Bay.

So many levels of delegation. Our councils set up a committee and the committee oversees the delegation of responsibilities to Wellington Water. Wellington Water has then been delegating responsibility, expensively, to private companies. Creating how many degrees of separation between our elected representatives and the bursting pipes. So far, it’s been a matter of fixing each burst as it happens, without any programme to get pro-active and replace pipes before they break. When that programme emerges (when?) our councillors – so far removed from what’s going wrong – will have to decide how it’ll be paid for.