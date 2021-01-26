Andy Foster wants more money in budget to fix failed wastewater pipe in CBD

Report from RNZ

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster has suggested the city council will bring forward repairs for the section of the wastewater network which failed yesterday in the CBD – it was due to be replaced in the next two or three years.

“In terms of how long it takes to fix things, it will take time. This particular pipe, I think you will see brought forward, it was already in the budget, so intended to be replaced.

“But we need to put more money to do things quicker, to the best extent that resources allow that to be done.”

Wellington Water chief executive Colin Crampton said while a temporary fix has been completed, the permanent job is a more complicated.

“The split that’s occurred in the cast iron main, requires a length of road about 10 metres to be dug up.

“As they’ve started to open up, there’s gas, telecom, our own water, there’s a lot of pipes in that area, and there’s a whole concrete chamber for some reason. We’ve got to manage our way through that, and we can’t do that quickly.”

The broken pipeline has led to disruption for many businesses and people.

“Well the smell’s obviously been impacting business, it’s turning people away,” said Caffeinated Dragon Games owner and manager Rhys Kaan. “We’ve noticed a little bit less foot traffic. When the wind changes we can certainly tell the difference.”

Several CBD roads were closed today as crews worked to repair the broken pipe.

CBD residents and businesses spent the day conserving water, and only flushing when absolutely necessary.