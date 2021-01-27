An alternative for Shelly Bay

by Russell Tregonning

Shelly Bay is a priceless Wellington asset, but its future continues to be mired in controversy. The public are confused, and so are councillors at the Wellington City Council.

Councillors who voted for the sale of the public land stressed that the development would benefit the iwi. But how could that be? The Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust (PNBST) had already sold its land. Is there a secret deal? Were the councillors misinformed – or, worse, dissembling? And if so, for what purpose? A significant part of the iwi, Mau Whenua, are steadfastly opposed — they now occupy the WCC land. Could Shelly Bay become Wellington’s Ihumātao?

The 11th of November 2020 was Armistice Day. But the fighting over Shelly Bay didn’t stop. The WCC meeting that day started badly. Councillor Jenny Condie stood up, announced a personal spat with Mayor Andy Foster, who then took lengthy advice on how to handle the issue. Several protesters were ejected from the meeting.

At the late-night vote, the WCC voted by 9:6 to sell and lease Council-owned land to private developer Ian Cassels of the Wellington Company (TWC). This will enable a huge private building development at the Bay. Three councillors — Diane Calvert, Jenny Condie and Teri O’Neil — changed their pre-election pledges to oppose it. Had they honoured their publicly-signalled intention, the ‘No’ vote would have triumphed.

How legal were the economic and valuation shenanigans? Why did the city council help Shelly Bay to end up in the hands of a developer who intends to alter Shelly Bay beyond recognition. It could be made into an exciting and spectacular place.

PNBST is the legal entity for the local Wellington iwi, confusingly called Taranaki Whānui. ‘Taranaki’ because a number of Taranaki iwi’s ancestors migrated to Wellington in the 1820s and 30s. In the 1840s the New Zealand Company fleeced this iwi of their land around Wellington including Shelly Bay. In 2009, after closure of the military base there, PNBST bought four parcels of land from the government for $15million. Its board then sold three of those parcels – the lion’s share of its land — to Ian Cassels’ development company for a paltry $2million. The Trust’s deed required sales like this to be approved by 75 per cent of the voting members. Despite PNBST electoral roll irregularities, the iwi members twice voted against the sale and wrote to Cassels to stop negotiations. The WCC staff knew of the ‘no sale’ vote but helped TWC to get a Special Housing Area deal which cut out public input. The PNBST board then defied their membership and sold the land anyway. In 2018, PNBST sold the vital fourth parcel of public land at Shelly Bay for $10million. All the land except a coastal strip owned by the WCC was now owned by TWC — the iwi owned none.

Mau Whenua — meaning land-holders rather than land-sellers — see PNBST as a small captured group, and they contest the Trust’s right to act on their behalf. Mau Whenua prefer joint ventures where they can retain the land. Recently, the funder for their High Court case pulled out, leaving them unable to pay the $2.2m required to make their High Court challenge, which was due next month. Another funder is rumoured to have fronted up and Mau Whenua are approaching the Māori Land Court. Another legal challenge to come is from Enterprise Miramar who are contesting the Resource Consent in the Court of Appeal.

Many Wellingtonians support Mau Whenua’s occupation — they see huge problems, including building at the water’s edge threatened with sea-level rise, and difficulties with the winding, narrow access road.

What could be the exciting alternative to a large build-up at Shelly Bay?

Far-sighted Wellingtonians want the whole of the adjacent Watt’s Peninsula to become an historic reserve. Even the WCC supports that idea, but its support of a car-dependent luxury housing development denies any Reserve an entry at Shelly Bay.

Vancouver’s Stanley urban park is on a peninsula very like our own Miramar Peninsula. It celebrates its early indigenous settlements. In 2014, this rainforest oasis was named the top park in the world by TripAdvisor. A similar park with an enhanced entrance at Shelly Bay, planted in our own magnificent native forest, could be its equal. Later, when sea level rise is upon us, the portal could be via the abandoned Mt Crawford prison land above. Joint ventures with the local iwi could give profit to them and provide real meaning to the spirit of the Treaty settlements.

I think we should be supporting the iwi ending up with ownership of this land, providing a magnificent place of beauty and recreation for everyone, at the same time as a “place to stand” for iwi in Wellington. Who will take up this transformative vision and run with it?